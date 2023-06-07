Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 182,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises approximately 0.7% of Savant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $28,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth $33,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Waste Management by 387.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE WM traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,228. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.89 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.