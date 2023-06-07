Savant Capital LLC Buys 1,257 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,245,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,347,000 after buying an additional 302,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,615,000 after buying an additional 1,156,337 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,517,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,823,000 after buying an additional 126,684 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,013,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,829,000 after buying an additional 18,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,408,000 after buying an additional 200,515 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $234.17. 572,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $238.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.49.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.