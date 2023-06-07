Savant Capital LLC Purchases 16,275 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 182.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,275 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Motco increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 935.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,555,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,799,613. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.