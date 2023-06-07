Savant Capital LLC Purchases 2,603 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.29. 153,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,161. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.48. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $155.91.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

