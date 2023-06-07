Savant Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 95.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.5 %

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.13 and a 200-day moving average of $230.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

