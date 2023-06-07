SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,049 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SBA Communications worth $21,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,189,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,689,000 after buying an additional 874,947 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,396,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,729,000 after buying an additional 407,347 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 423,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,503,000 after buying an additional 243,923 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,967,000 after buying an additional 225,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,724,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,460,000 after buying an additional 194,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.93.

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.17. The company had a trading volume of 34,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,543. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.46 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $218.61 and a 1 year high of $356.59.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.42%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.