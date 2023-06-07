Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMCU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMCU – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,197 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FG Merger were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FG Merger during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in FG Merger during the first quarter valued at $330,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FG Merger during the first quarter valued at $402,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in FG Merger by 33.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FG Merger in the first quarter worth about $5,025,000.

Get FG Merger alerts:

FG Merger Stock Performance

FGMCU remained flat at $10.66 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36. FG Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $10.98.

FG Merger Profile

FG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the financial services industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGMCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FG Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.