Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHL)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHL – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.94% of Signal Hill Acquisition worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGHL. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,976,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Signal Hill Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Signal Hill Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition by 18.1% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 236,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SGHL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 108,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,997. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29. Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focusses its search on direct-to-consumer media, technology, or emerging digital enterprise focused businesses.

