Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,349 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Intel by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 296,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 84,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,304,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,396,410. The stock has a market cap of $129.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.00. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $42.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

