Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Booking by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking stock traded down $14.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,693.78. 48,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,128. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,636.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,404.90. The company has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,786.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,765.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at $39,070,710.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,636 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

