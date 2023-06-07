Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,426 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $281,635,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 898.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,462 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 81.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after buying an additional 2,906,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 11,479.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,965,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,480,000 after buying an additional 1,948,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.15. 992,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,007,722. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.41. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $87.01.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Further Reading

