Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 331 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,390 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.70.

Shares of PXD stock traded up $4.06 on Wednesday, reaching $207.51. 346,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,586. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $287.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

