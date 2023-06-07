Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 454 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 13.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter worth $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Watsco by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Watsco by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Price Performance

Watsco stock traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $349.06. The company had a trading volume of 22,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.47. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.68 and a 12-month high of $356.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSO. UBS Group upped their price target on Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.14.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

