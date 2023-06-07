Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 130,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DALS. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $525,000. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of DALS remained flat at $10.22 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,554. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Company Profile

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business combination targets in the biotechnology and life science infrastructure sectors.

