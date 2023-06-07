Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDAU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 96,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Hudson Acquisition I during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Hudson Acquisition I during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Acquisition I during the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Hudson Acquisition I during the 4th quarter valued at $1,014,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Hudson Acquisition I during the 4th quarter valued at $2,293,000.

Hudson Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of HUDAU stock remained flat at $10.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Hudson Acquisition I Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51.

About Hudson Acquisition I

Hudson Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial, consumer, medical, and advanced mobility technology sectors.

