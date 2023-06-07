Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stock Position Raised by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 187.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,781 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after buying an additional 17,645 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 69,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 18,772 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000.

SCHZ stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.97. The company had a trading volume of 124,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,790. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.52.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

