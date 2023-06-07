Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stake Lifted by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.3% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 77,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,554,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,031,000 after acquiring an additional 305,365 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,765,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,225,000 after buying an additional 608,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $43.51. 662,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,427. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average is $42.05.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

