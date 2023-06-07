Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Trading Down 5.8%

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Rating) dropped 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.76 and last traded at $6.80. Approximately 123,531 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 581,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Scilex Trading Down 9.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.18.

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scilex

About Scilex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scilex in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Scilex in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Scilex during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Scilex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Scilex during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial product is ZTlido 1.8%, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with post-herpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.

Featured Stories

