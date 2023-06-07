Scout24 (ETR:G24) Trading Down 2%

Scout24 SE (ETR:G24 – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €59.70 ($64.19) and last traded at €60.04 ($64.56). Approximately 106,029 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 223,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at €61.24 ($65.85).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

G24 has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a €57.90 ($62.26) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Warburg Research set a €52.50 ($56.45) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($76.34) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($80.65) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($84.95) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Scout24 Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €56.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is €53.32.

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

