Sean Michael Walters Sells 6,502 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $652,345.66. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 193,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,440,342.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sean Michael Walters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Sean Michael Walters sold 1,111 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $122,532.19.

Datadog Trading Up 1.5 %

Datadog stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.85. 4,747,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,337,734. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.31. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $120.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $202,877,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,508 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth about $95,013,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth about $93,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

