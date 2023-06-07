Seeyond Acquires 5,548 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Seeyond lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 638,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,368,000 after purchasing an additional 176,020 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 154,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 71,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 779,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of WRB opened at $57.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.03. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.