Seeyond Grows Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Seeyond raised its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,838,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 383.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,650 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,819,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,315,000 after purchasing an additional 952,443 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PACCAR Trading Up 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $74.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $76.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.47.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.