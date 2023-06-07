Seeyond Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Omnicom Group by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $855,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Omnicom Group Stock Up 2.0 %

OMC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.86.

NYSE OMC opened at $92.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

