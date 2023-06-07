Seeyond Has $979,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Seeyond raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.1% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.8% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $170.92 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.60. The company has a market capitalization of $155.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

