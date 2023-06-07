Seeyond Lowers Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Seeyond trimmed its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,863.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $144.60 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $152.89. The company has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on HLT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.81.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

