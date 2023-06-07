Seeyond Makes New $917,000 Investment in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Seeyond bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OVV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.05.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $37.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.79. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.84%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

