Seeyond Purchases 2,572 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Seeyond increased its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,547 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $145,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,670 shares in the company, valued at $9,202,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,750 shares of company stock worth $1,514,205. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NetApp Price Performance

NTAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.81.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $70.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $79.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.91.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Stories

