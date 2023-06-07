Seeyond Trims Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Seeyond cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after buying an additional 291,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,130,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,184,005,000 after acquiring an additional 110,026 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,496,000 after acquiring an additional 100,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,724,000 after acquiring an additional 92,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,019,000 after acquiring an additional 98,914 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $228.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The company has a market cap of $117.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

