ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Shares of ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$169.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11.

ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$72.19 million during the quarter. ShaMaran Petroleum had a net margin of 60.41% and a return on equity of 105.17%. As a group, analysts expect that ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. will post 0.0809524 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company holds a 27.6% interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract, which covers an area of 269 square kilometers located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. It also provides technical and administration services.

