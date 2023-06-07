ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

ShaMaran Petroleum Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$169.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11.

ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ShaMaran Petroleum had a return on equity of 105.17% and a net margin of 60.41%. The company had revenue of C$72.19 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. will post 0.0809524 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company holds a 27.6% interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract, which covers an area of 269 square kilometers located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. It also provides technical and administration services.

