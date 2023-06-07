Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,065,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 1,314,954 shares.The stock last traded at $1.66 and had previously closed at $1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sharecare from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sharecare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.02.

Sharecare Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sharecare

Sharecare Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sharecare during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sharecare during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sharecare during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

