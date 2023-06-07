Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Gap Up to $49.99

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.99, but opened at $53.20. Shutterstock shares last traded at $52.43, with a volume of 91,163 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shutterstock Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.71.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Shutterstock

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.79%.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $406,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,449,354 shares in the company, valued at $861,449,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shutterstock

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 30.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 28,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 60.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,472,000 after purchasing an additional 121,897 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,170,000 after purchasing an additional 39,147 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 175.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 50,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 22.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the provision of a global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Its content types include image, footage, music, and editorial. The company was founded by Jonathan Evan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

