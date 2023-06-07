Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.01 on June 29th

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Silvercorp Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Silvercorp Metals to earn $0.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

Silvercorp Metals Price Performance

SVM stock opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $564.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.02. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.15 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 48.7% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,434,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 196.0% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 109,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 72,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 53.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 35,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. 25.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

