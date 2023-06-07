Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a dividend payout ratio of 40.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

NASDAQ SAMG opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40. The company has a market capitalization of $293.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.84. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $20.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Path Partners Fund LP boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 29.9% in the first quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP now owns 370,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 85,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 67,163 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 418.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 66,823 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $388,000. 49.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAMG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

