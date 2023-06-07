Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.12 and last traded at $14.14. Approximately 441,211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 748,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBGI. TheStreet lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.27. The firm has a market cap of $980.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 27.93%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth approximately $379,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,898 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

