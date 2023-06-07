SingularityNET 1-Day Volume Hits $54.30 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000964 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $309.78 million and approximately $54.30 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006215 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00023764 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015217 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,353.07 or 1.00031372 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002437 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,293,604,879 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,219,881,821 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,293,604,878.7299602 with 1,219,881,820.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.27233866 USD and is up 3.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $55,967,425.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

