Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Receives $27.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SKWD opened at $23.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.36. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

Institutional Trading of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $189.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.99 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKWD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,911,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,417,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,216,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,214,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $10,974,000.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is based in Houston, Texas.

