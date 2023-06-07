SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.42

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.42 and last traded at $34.35, with a volume of 38278 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKYW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of SkyWest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of SkyWest from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

SkyWest Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Trading of SkyWest

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $691.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.84 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 3.44%. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 40,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in SkyWest by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SkyWest by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SkyWest by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Stories

