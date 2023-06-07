SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Shares Up 5%

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.78. 272,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,028,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on SmartRent from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SmartRent from $2.90 to $3.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on SmartRent from $3.75 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69.

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $40.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 44.05%. On average, research analysts predict that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alana Beard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,173. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SmartRent by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SmartRent by 693.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SmartRent by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of SmartRent by 3,553.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of SmartRent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

