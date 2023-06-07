Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2023

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.37-0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $943-948 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $945.96 million. Smartsheet also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.07-0.08 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.06.

Smartsheet stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.00. 3,531,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,190. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average of $42.26. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $52.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $212.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.08 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 43.31% and a negative net margin of 28.12%. Research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $496,730.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 18,483 shares in the company, valued at $881,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,535 shares in the company, valued at $265,901.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $496,730.24. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 18,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,430 shares of company stock worth $1,115,359. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,759,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,061,000 after purchasing an additional 319,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Smartsheet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,914,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,496,000 after buying an additional 173,683 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Smartsheet by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,276,000 after buying an additional 1,262,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Smartsheet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,552,000 after buying an additional 78,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

