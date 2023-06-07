Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 729 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,302,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,402 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,339,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,384,000 after acquiring an additional 238,356 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,042 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,179,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,347,000 after acquiring an additional 143,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,162,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,461,000 after buying an additional 265,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.
Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of MRK traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.25. 8,264,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,807,448. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The company has a market capitalization of $274.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.72 and a 200 day moving average of $110.46.
Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 57.03%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.
Insider Activity
In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
