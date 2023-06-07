Smith Moore & CO. Boosts Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $139.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,809,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,078. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.13 and a 200 day moving average of $140.12. The company has a market cap of $101.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.