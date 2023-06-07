Smith Moore & CO. Buys 60 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 971 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Parker Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $1,453,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,899,964,000 after buying an additional 607,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 810 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $4.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.98. 2,670,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,058,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.13 and its 200-day moving average is $305.39.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

