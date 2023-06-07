Smith Moore & CO. Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,482,000 after buying an additional 14,355 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,604,000 after buying an additional 25,478 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.28. The company had a trading volume of 11,192,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,370. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $155.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.82.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

