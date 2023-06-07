Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 165 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,944 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,591,183,000 after purchasing an additional 333,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,007,672,000 after purchasing an additional 365,601 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,605,408,000 after purchasing an additional 179,506 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in McDonald’s by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,816,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,360,569,000 after purchasing an additional 45,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MCD traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,733,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,289. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.92. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $298.86. The firm has a market cap of $205.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s



McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

