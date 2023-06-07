Smith Moore & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,957 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Smith Moore & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $12,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NOBL stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $90.53. 443,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.97 and a 200-day moving average of $91.30. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.