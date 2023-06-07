Smith Moore & CO. Sells 415 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Smith Moore & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VOO traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $392.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,092,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,776. The company has a market capitalization of $298.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $396.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $379.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.90.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

