Snap-on (SNA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Snap-on (NYSE: SNA) recently:

5/24/2023 – Snap-on had its “reiterates” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 888 Holdings plc.

5/24/2023 – Snap-on had its “reiterates” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 92 Resources Corp.

5/18/2023 – Snap-on was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/18/2023 – Snap-on was upgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $298.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $278.00.

5/18/2023 – Snap-on is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2023 – Snap-on was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/25/2023 – Snap-on was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/21/2023 – Snap-on had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $230.00 to $240.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2023 – Snap-on was upgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/21/2023 – Snap-on had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $265.00 to $270.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – Snap-on had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

Snap-on Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Snap-on stock traded up $4.94 on Wednesday, reaching $267.71. 58,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.48. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $268.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.18%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total value of $7,721,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,186 shares of company stock valued at $19,268,047 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Snap-on by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Snap-on by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

