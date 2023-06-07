Southport Management L.L.C. Invests $464,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Southport Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises about 2.5% of Southport Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,066.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,276,000 after purchasing an additional 219,337 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

NYSE:ADM traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,843. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.59 and a 200 day moving average of $82.66. The company has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $69.92 and a 1 year high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

