Southport Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Southport Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. Halliburton comprises about 4.4% of Southport Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAL. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Halliburton Trading Up 4.1 %

In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HAL traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.52. 4,457,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,606,749. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.21. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Further Reading

